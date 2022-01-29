Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Sangeet: Mandira Bedi, Rahul Shetty, Arjun Bijlani & guests have gala time

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's sangeet ceremony kicked off with a bang after their spectacular wedding in Goa. The first glimpses of their rollicking sangeet ceremony were released a while back, and they were gorgeous. Mouni and Suraj's guests were seen posing for photos, laughing, drinking, and even singing along to a few popular Bollywood songs. Now, numerous pictures have been shared of their friends and family as they had a gala time during the wedding shenanigans.

Mandira Bedi looked super cute as she pouted for a video during the event. She looked gorgeous in glittery silver ethnic attire. Arjun Bijlani looked handsome in Indian attire as he posed for a selfie with the gorgeous bride. Even Rahul Shetty clad in an Indian outfit looked super adorable. Vanessa Walia shared a bunch of pics from tonight’s festivities. In one of the stories, she and Mouni could be seen dancing and enjoying the night. Their friend, Pratik Utekar even shared a super sweet moment with the groom as the two twinned in pitch-black attires.

Check out the pics:

Check Pratik's stories HERE

Check Vanessa's story HERE

Mouni Roy and businessman Suraj Nambiar got hitched on 27 January in an intimate setting in Goa. The two had two marriage ceremonies. The first one was a South-Indian one, and the next was a Bengali one. Mandira Bedi, Smriti Irani, Arjun Bijlani, Aashka Goradia, Jia Mustafa, Omkar Kapoor, choreographers Pratik Utekar and Rahul Shetty, and others shared photos from the celebrations as they were an integral part of all the shenanigans.

