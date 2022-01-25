Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar wedding: All you need to know about the soon to wed couple’s love story

Mouni Roy has been all over the news of late for all the right reasons. After all, the Naagin star is set to walk down the aisle this week. Yes! Mouni is reportedly tying the knot with beau Suraj Nambiar on January 27. The media reports suggested that the couple will take their plunge at a five-star resort in Goa and have been maintaining a strict privacy policy about the preparations. The wedding reports have come as a surprise for many as Mouni had remained tight-lipped about her relationship with the Dubai-based banker for the longest time.

According to media reports, Mouni and Suraj have been dating each other for a couple of years now. In fact, Mouni had managed to keep it under the wraps. However, her mysterious posts often set the tongues wagging about her love affair with Suraj. With Mouni and Suraj’s wedding day approaching, fans have been curious to know about the beautiful love story of the soon-to-wed couple. So, here’s a look at Mouni and Suraj’s love story.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar met each other in Dubai during the New Year’s Eve of 2019. To note, there was no common friend to introduce them to each other.

While the couple clicked in no time and started dating, they never made their relationship official. However, Mouni and Suraj were often seen together at parties.

In August 2020, Mouni had shared a video of herself trying her hands at shooting hoops. While the video also had a background voice, it was reported by ETimes that it was Suraj cheering for his ladylove.

Later, several pics from Mouni and Suraj’s vacation in Thailand also took the internet by a storm as they dropped major hints about love being in the air.

Mouni had also welcomed 2021 with her main man and his family in Dubai.

As per a report published in The Times of India, Mouni’s mother had met Suraj’s parents to discuss the wedding at Mandira Bedi’s residence.

While everyone has been eagerly waiting for Mouni to confirm her wedding reports with Suraj Nambiar, she had recently reacted to the same and expressed her gratitude to everyone sending best wishes for her D-Day.

