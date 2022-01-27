Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Wedding: Arjun Bijlani shares stunning PICS of bride-to-be from haldi ceremony

Mouni Roy is going to tie the knot with her love of life Suraj Nambiar. The wedding festivities have begun. Several photos and videos have made rounds on the Internet from her Mehendi and Haldi ceremony. Celebrities including Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Ashka Goradia were among others who marked their presence at the ceremony. Mouni’s Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani took to Instagram to share some adorable pictures from the Haldi ceremony.

In the photos, Arjun was seen applying Haldi on soon-to-be bride Mouni. The photos were wholesome and spelt cuteness. Arjun opted for traditional Indian wear for the ceremony. While sharing the photos, Arjun wrote, “Just so happy !! God bless u @imouniroy !!” As soon as he shared the photos, fans started pouring love into the comment section. A fan wrote, “Wowww very precious.” Another fan wrote, “Congrats mouni, wish you all the happiness in the world.” Others dropped heart emoticons into the comment section.

See Arjun’s post here:

For those who are unaware, Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy shared the screen space in Ekta Kapoor produced show Naagin. Fans loved their Jodi and acclaimed their chemistry and acting ability in the daily soap. Naagin will soon launch with its sixth season.

On the work front, Arjun Bijlani was last seen in the serial Ishq Mein Marjawan. While Mouni Roy will be next seen in the film Bhrahmastra. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Ayan Mukerji directorial will release in three parts and the first part will hit theaters on September 09, 2022.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Wedding: Bride-to-be adorably smiles at her 'everything' in THIS happy photo