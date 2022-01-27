Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Wedding: Bride to be gets beau’s initial written on hand during mehendi ceremony

Mouni Roy has all the reasons on cloud nine today. After all, she is tying the knot with Suraj Nambiar in a grand wedding in Goa after dating each other for a while now. The bride to be had reached the wedding destination earlier this week and the pre-wedding festivities have also begun for the couple. Interestingly, Mouni had her haldi and mehendi ceremony on January 26 and while pics and videos from her pre-wedding festivities have been going viral on social media, we have got our hands on the pics of the actress’ bridal mehendi.

To note, Mouni had opted for a yellow coloured outfit with silver embroidery for her mehendi ceremony. She had completed her look with golden and pearl danglers and also wore a maang tikka. While her panache was unmissable, Mouni made sure to get Suraj’s initials written on her hand with mehendi. For the uninitiated, it is a part of Indian tradition wherein the bride gets her husband’s name written in her mehendi. Keeping up with the tradition, Mouni had “SN” which stands for Suraj Nambiar written on at the back of her hand.

Take a look at Mouni Roy’s mehendi pic:

According to media reports, Suraj and Mouni, who had met each other in Dubai, had been head over heels in love with each other. The couple will reportedly be having a Malayali wedding in the morning today which will be followed by a Bengali wedding in the evening. This is so as Mouni happens to be a Bengali beauty while Suraj belongs to a Jain family from Bangalore.

