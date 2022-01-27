Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Wedding: Bride to be’s mom shakes a leg with Arjun Bijlani during festivities; WATCH

Mouni Roy is all set to tie the knot with Suraj Nambiar today in a grand ceremony in Goa. The couple has been dating each other for quite some time now and will be taking the plunge in the presence of their respective family members and close friends. While the wedding festivities are going on in full swing, several pics and videos from Mouni’s haldi and mehndi ceremony are doing the rounds on social media. Amid this, we have got our hands on a cute video of Mouni’s mother who was seen enjoying the mehendi ceremony.