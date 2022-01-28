Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Wedding: Bride getting ready for her big day will leave you in happy tears

Mouni Roy tied the knot with the love of her life Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in an exquisite destination wedding in Goa. Her friends and family members attended the ceremony. The couple had two weddings – one is South Indian and the other is Bengali, and by looking at the pictures, it is safe to say that Mouni makes for one happy bride. Several photos and videos have made rounds on the Internet from the d-day. Celebrities including Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Ashka Goradia were among others who marked their presence at the ceremony.

A video of Mouni getting ready for her Bengali wedding is doing rounds on the Internet and it will surely leave you in happy tears. She looks stunning as ever during her makeup session. Mouni donned a traditional lehenga, with subtle makeup. She kept her hair in a bun and accessorized it with a gajra. The wedding footage looks straight out of a fairy tale and the Naagin actress looked so happy on her big day. In the footage, she also twirled in her wedding lehenga, looking absolutely stunning.

Mouni and Suraj had begun their pre-wedding festivities yesterday. They both looked lovely together. Mouni wore a yellow outfit for her Mehndi and Haldi ceremony. She looked every inch beautiful in it. She kept her makeup minimal and left her hair loose. Mouni also danced on several Bollywood songs with Suraj.

She had also posted a photo with Suraj on Instagram yesterday. She was adorably smiling at the love of her life in the photo. While sharing the photo, Mouni wrote, “My Everything.”

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar’s wedding is nothing less than a fairytale!

