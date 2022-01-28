Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Wedding: Bride glows in golden lehenga on her Sangeet night

The wedding of Mouni Roy has been a one-of-a-kind event. The Naagin actor, who never really revealed much about her relationship, married Suraj Nambiar in two private ceremonies in Goa this week. The first one was a typical South-Indian wedding, for which the actress dressed as a traditional South-Indian bride in a beautiful white and red silk saree with stunning gold temple jewellery. The 36-year-old Gold actress, who is Bengali, also had a Bengali wedding and wore a majestic red lehenga by Bengali designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The actress wore a crimson gown with rich gold embroidery on the blouse and a plunging neckline, which is Sabyasachi's label classic. Today, the pair is having their sangeet festivities, and mind you, it is a glamorous affair!

For her Sangeet, Mouni opted for a regal golden lehenga and looks like an absolute goddess. In one of the clips, she could be seen making her grand entrance, looking super elegant and stunning. In other videos, all the guests were seen dancing happily as they celebrated the sweet couple and their love. Suraj and Mouni were very touched and watched all the performances with vibrant smiles on their faces.

Check out Mouni's entrance HERE

Check out the Sangeet performances HERE

Mouni Roy tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar on Thursday, January 27. Owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases, the couple decided to keep their nuptials intimate with only close friends and family attending the ceremony. Mouni Roy has been dating Suraj Nambiar for a while now. As per the reports, they first met each other on New Year’s eve 2019 in Dubai. On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and others.

