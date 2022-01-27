Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Wedding: Couple to shake a leg on Varun Dhawan’s First Class at sangeet tomorrow

Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy are officially man and wife now. The couple, who have been dating each other for a while now, have tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Goa today. Interestingly, Mouni and Suraj’s pre-wedding festivities had begun on January 26 and the couple was seen having a gala time during the celebrations. And now as per the recent update, Mouni and Suraj will be hosting their sangeet ceremony tomorrow. Yes! The newlyweds will have their sangeet night post their wedding.

This isn’t all. The media reports also suggested that Suraj and Mouni will also been shaking a leg on Varun Dhawan’s popular number First Class from Kalank during the sangeet ceremony. “They [Mouni and Suraj] are doing something different. Their sangeet will take place on January 28, after their wedding. Mouni and Suraj will dance to Varun Dhawan's First Class from Kalank. Their dance is choreographed by Rahul Shetty of Dance India Dance fame,” a source was quoted saying to India Today. Earlier, a video of Mouni and Suraj shaking a leg during the mehendi ceremony had also gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, it is reported that after tying the knot as per the South Indian rituals, Mouni and Suraj will get married as per the Bengali rituals tonight. There were reports that the couple is also planning to host a grand wedding reception for their friends in Mumbai later, but idea has reportedly been dropped in wake of the rise in COVID 19 cases across the country.

Also Read: Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tie the knot as per South Indian rituals