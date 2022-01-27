Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Wedding: Couple to tie the knot as per Malayali & Bengali rituals today; Report

It is a special day for Mouni Roy and her fans. After all, the Naagin actress is set to tie the knot with beau Suraj Nambiar today in a grand ceremony in Goa. The wedding had reached the wedding destination early this week and the festivities have already begun for Mouni’s big day. While it was reported that Mouni and Suraj will be taking the plunge at a five star resort in Goa, as per the recent update, the lovebirds will be tying the knot both as per Malayali and Bengali rituals.

For the uninitiated, Mouni happens to be a Bengali beauty while Suraj belongs to a Jain family in Bengaluru. So, the couple has reportedly decided to marry as per both the rituals. According to a report published in India Today, Mouni and Suraj will be tying the knot as per Malayali rituals in the morning today. This will reportedly be followed by a Bengali wedding in the evening for the couple. To note, the couple had their haldi and mehendi ceremony on January 26 which was attended by their respective family members and close friends.

In fact, Mandira Bedi, who happens to be Mouni’s close friend, shared beautiful pics of herself with the bride to be and the groom to be from the festivities. She captioned the post as, “Mon, Suraj.. and so it all begins. I love you both, more than you know”. This isn’t all. Mouni’s Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani had also shared a pic from her haldi ceremony wherein he was seen applying haldi to the bride to be.

