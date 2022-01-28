Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Wedding: Happy groom affectionately kisses bride in UNSEEN pic; Check

Okay, raise your hands if you had the crazy urge to get married after checking out Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s ethereal and gorgeous weddings pictures. On 27th January, the two had the most beautiful South Indian styled wedding AND also had a Bengali ceremony, and we are not getting over them any time soon. Now, Hilton Goa, where the lovebirds had their wedding, uploaded some beautiful shots of the couple where the duo could be seen kissing each other and looking truly, madly, deeply in love. So are you ready to be awestruck by this sweet picture?

The picture that was uploaded by Hilton Goa Resort on their Instagram stories was from the Bengali segment of their wedding. The actress got ready in traditional red for the evening ceremony. She was clad in a lehenga with a gota work dupatta on her dupatta and gorgeous kundan jewellery. While the bride grabbed all the eyeballs, the groom Suraj looked no less than a king in a light brown-coloured sherwani and sehra. In the pic, the two could be seen cozying up together as Suraj affectionately kissed Mouni on her cheek. Yep, you can guess it already, we are in love with the pic!

For the uninitiated, Mouni Roy has been dating Suraj Nambiar for a while now. As per the reports, they first met each other on New Year’s eve 2019 in Dubai. On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and others.

