Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Wedding: Lovebirds can’t take their eyes off each other in UNSEEN haldi pics

Mouni Roy is now married to Suraj Nambiar and the newlyweds are all over the news today. The lovebirds took the plunge as per south Indian rituals in a grand ceremony at a five star resort in Goa in presence of their loved ones. Interestingly, Suraj and Mouni’s pre-wedding festivities had begun on January 26 with haldi and mehendi ceremony. And while several pics from the celebrations have gone viral on social media, we have got our hands on some unseen pics from Mouni and Suraj’s haldi ceremony which is all about love and happiness.

In the pics, Mouni was seen dressed in a white coloured outfit with white coloured floral jewellery. She was seen twinning with beau Suraj who also opted for a white outfit for the haldi ceremony. In the pics, the couple was showered with yellow flowers after haldi was applied to them. Both the groom and the bride were seen beaming with joy and enjoying every moment of the ceremony. In one of the pics, Mouni and Suraj were seen posing together with their faces covered with haldi paste and they were finding it hard to take their eyes off each other. While in another pic, the lovebirds were seen showering flowers on each other.

Take a look at Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s unseen haldi pics:

According to media reports, Mouni and Suraj will be having a Bengali wedding tonight and this will be followed by a sangeet night tomorrow. It is reported that the newlyweds will be seen grooving to the tunes of Varun Dhawan’s First Class from Kalank during the sangeet ceremony.

