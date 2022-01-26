Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar wedding: From Mehendi, Haldi to Nuptials, find out all deets about the events

The wedding season in Bollywood and Television industry does not seem to be getting over anytime soon. After witnessing big-fat weddings with the likes of Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, and Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, we bet fans are all geared up to watch yet another grand wedding of actress Mouni Roy and her longtime boyfriend. Ever since the news of her tying the knot with Suraj Nambiar came out, fans have not been able to keep calm. As reported, the actress is all set to get hitched on January 27, 2022. So right ahead of her wedding, we are going to list down everything you need to know about Mouni and Suraj’s wedding. Keep scrolling further.

Wedding venue

Mouni Roy and beau Suraj Nambiar are all set to tie the knot in Goa. While there were reports that the couple will tie the knot at W Goa on 27th January, Pinkvilla exclusively updated you about Mouni's wedding. As per our source, "Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar plan to have an intimate and exquisite destination wedding in Goa. And the private affair will take place at the luxurious Hilton Goa Resort in the state. The couple had their hearts set on the location for their marriage since the start because Goa is their favourite destination. Mouni and Suraj will have a beautiful ceremony in the lap of nature. Keeping the current situation in mind, only their immediate family and close friends will join the couple on their joyous occasion. The preparations at the venue are in full swing right now."

Guestlist & SOPs to be followed by them

All the guests attending the wedding will have to carry their COVID-19 vaccination certificates. Some confirmed guests at the ceremony would be Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, designer Manish Malhotra, actor Aashka Goradia, Anisha Verma, Shivani Malik Singh, Roopali Kadyan, and Anuradha Khurana.

Mouni Roy’s confirmation

After days of speculation, Mouni Roy appears to have finally confirmed her impending wedding. The actress, who was spotted in Mumbai on Monday, reacted to the paparazzi when she was congratulated about tying the knot soon. She first tried to dodge the paps, but later said, “thank you”.

Haldi & Mehendi ceremony

Mouni and Suraj’s pre-wedding nuptials have already begun in Goa. Her friends are taking to their social media handles to share glimpses for their Haldi and Mehendi ceremony. Arjun Bijlani, his wife Neha Swami Bijlani and Jia Mustafa have shared pictures of the bride and groom-to-be and they are looking absolutely gorgeous.

About Suraj Nambiar

Reportedly, Suraj is an investment banker based in Dubai. He is originally from Bengaluru and hails from a Jain family. He completed his education from R. V College of Engineering and has a B. Tech degree in Civil Engineering. Besides that, he has also studied investment science and International management at Stanford University.

We are sure that all you Mouni Roy's fans cannot wait to see her in the bridal attire.

