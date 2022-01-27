Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Wedding PICS: Bride's exquisite mangalsutra to newlyweds beaming with joy

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have finally taken the plunge. Yes! The lovebirds, who were dating each other for almost two years now, tied the knot as per South Indian rituals today in a five star resort in Goa. To note the wedding was attended by the couple’s respective family and close friends. In fact, several pics and videos from Mouni and Suraj’s south Indian wedding have been doing the rounds on social media. Amid this, a pic from their mangalsutra ceremony has also made its way on social media.

In the pics, Mouni was seen dressed in a white and red coloured saree and traditional south Indian bridal jewellery. On the other hand, Suraj was seen in a brown coloured kurta and traditional dhoti. He was tying the traditional south Indian mangalsutra to his bride and the couple was beaming with joy during the ceremony. In another video, bride Mouni was seen walking towards the mandap and with her girl gang and was evidently over the moon about starting this new journey of her life.

Take a look at inside pics Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s wedding:

Take a look at Mouni Roy's video from her wedding here:

According to media reports, the newlyweds will also be having a Bengali wedding tonight and will also be hosting a sangeet night tomorrow in Goa. This isn’t all. There were reports that the couple will be hosting a grand wedding reception for their friends in Mumbai. However, the wedding reception has been cancelled owing to the rise in COVID 19 cases across the country.

