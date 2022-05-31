Mouni Roy & Terence Lewis are the perfect 'Chandler' and 'Joey' of DID Li’l Masters 5; Here's proof

Mouni Roy is one of the most popular celebrities in the industry. She has proved her acting mettle in daily soaps such as Naagin, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and others. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and is quite active on social media. She often treats her fans with a glimpse of her everyday routine. To note, the actress is currently part of the kids’ dance reality show DID Li’l Masters 5 as a judge. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shares BTS videos from the sets of DID Li’l Masters 5 where everyone on the sets can be seen having a gala time. Speaking of which, the actress shared a funny video with ace choreographer Terence Lewis on Instagram.

In the video, Mouni and Terence can be seen lip-syncing to a dialogue conversation from the famous sitcom Friends. In the video, Mouni lip-synced to the dialogues of Chandler Bing, which was played by Matthew Perry while Terrence lip-synced to the dialogues of Joey Tribbiani, essayed by Matt LeBlanc. The reel was shared by Terence Lewis. He wrote, "Tag your friends who know your secrets !!!" Fans also rushed to drop hilarious comments in the comment section.

Watch Mouni and Terence's video here

Earlier, Mouni Roy took to her social media handle and shared a hilarious video with Remo Dsouza. In this video, Mouni can be singing Madhuri Dixit's famous song from 'Hum Aapke Hai Kon'. While she is singing, Remo can be seen interrupting her song and mimicking Tiger Shroff's famous dialogue 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya'. In this video, Mouni looked breathtakingly beautiful in the black sequinned saree that she paired with silver accessories. Sharing this hilarious video, Mouni wrote, "Customary reel with the best @remodsouza".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The first part of the film is slated to release on September 9 this year.

