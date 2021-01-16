Mouni Roy to tie the knot with Dubai based banker Suraj Nambiar? Here’s what we know

As per the latest report coming in, actress Mouni Roy might soon get married to her rumoured boyfriend Suraj Nambiar. Read on further to know more.

2021 has started on a good note for many celebrities and one of them is who is all set to walk down the aisle this month. The Student of the Year star will be tying the knot with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal on 24th January at Alibaug. And it seems like popular television actress too has joined this bandwagon. As per the latest report, the Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actress, who had spent the lockdown in Dubai with her sister, is head over heels in love with Dubai-based banker Suraj Nambiar. Not just this, the duo might soon get married.

According to The Times of India, Mouni is very close to Suraj’s parents and is thinking to take her relationship to next level. The leading daily quoted a source close to the development as saying, “Her comfort level with his parents will be one of the major factors in precipitating her decision.” For the unversed, the Naagin star has sparked off her dating rumours with the Dubai-based banker multiple times. Despite being often spotted with him, Mouni has been very tight-lipped about her relationship.

Back in 2019, the Gold actress rubbished the rumours of dating Suraj Nambiar and said she needs to meet the right person and wants to focus on her career. She told Mumbai Mirror, “People who matter know I'm single and it's not about the shortage of time because you can compartmentalise your life. But I need to meet the right person, I can't just pick someone and start dating. At the moment I'm grateful for this window (movies) that has opened in my life. I don't think I should throw it away by not giving my 100 percent to it.”

On the work front, Mouni Roy will next be seen in Brahmastra that also stars and .

