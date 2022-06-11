Mouni Roy is a total babe as she exudes charm in black cami dress; See PICS

Mouni Roy is a popular celebrity in the entertainment industry. The actress has proved her acting prowess in daily soaps such as Naagin, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and others. She enjoys a massive fan following and is quite active on social media. The actress often treats her fans with a glimpse of her everyday routine. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Mouni treated her fans with some beautiful pictures on social media.

She shared the photos on Instagram, looking pretty in a black cami dress. She looked gorgeous as she posed for the camera. While sharing the post, she wrote, "An array of my mood today.." As soon as she posted the snaps, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments in the comment sections. In her personal life, Mouni is married to businessman Suraj Nambiar. The duo tied the knot earlier this year and since then, Mouni never fails to give glimpses of her married life on social media.

Check Mouni's post here:

At present, she is co-judging a dance reality show, DID L’il Masters 5, along with actress Sonali Bendre and ace choreographer Remo D’souza.

In her professional career, Mouni Roy will be next seen in the film Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy. It will be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The teaser and posters of the movie have already become the talk of the town.

