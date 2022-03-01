Mouni Roy visits a temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri, shares photos of her praying

Actress Mouni Roy is a spiritual person. She is also known for her devotion to Lord Shiva. Whenever she gets time from work, she goes to the temple to seek blessings. As today is Mahashivratri, the actress shared wished her fans glimpses of her latest visit to Lord Shiva’s temple.

She shared a few glimpses of her praying at various Lord Shiva temples. She had shared a prayer in captions and wished everyone for Mahashivratri. She was seen in a blue and white suit. She wrote in the captions, “करपूर गौरम करूणावतारम संसार सारम भुजगेन्द्र हारम | सदा वसंतम हृदयारविंदे भवम भवानी सहितं नमामि ||आप सभी को महाशिवरात्री की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ #myoneandonly”.

See post here:

Mouni Roy got married to beau Suraj Nambiar on 27th January this year. The couple had a destination wedding in Goa, which was attended by their close friends and family members. The actress shared pictures of their South Indian and Bengali wedding ceremonies on social media. They also had a grand pool party after the wedding, which was attended by some of her industry friends including Arjun Bijlani, Aamna Sharif, Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, among others.

The couple recently completed one month of marriage, Mouni had shared some beautiful pictures, along with a caption, “How do I love you? Oh, this way and that way. Oh, happily. Perhaps I may elaborate by demonstration? Like this, and like this and no more words now.. A month.” Shamita Shetty had commented, ‘Beautiful touchwood touchwood!!!!’



