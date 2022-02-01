Mouni Roy wanted her Sangeet ceremony with Suraj Nambiar to be a premium Bollywood night; Here’s why

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have embarked on a new journey as the couple tied the knot on January 27th. The lovebirds got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa. The couple first had a South Indian wedding in the morning and later in the evening, they exchanged wedding vows in a Bengali ceremony. As the couple is enjoying the new phase, we got our hands over some interesting details from their stunning wedding and sangeet ceremony.

In a recent interview with India Today, Mahendra Gangadharan - who planned Mouni’s wedding revealed some interesting details about the ceremonies. Mahendra informed that with just 110 guests, the wedding was a blast. The planner further said, "Mouni had reached out to us and was very particular about everything - from the type of flowers to the colour of flowers, shades, etc. Basically, she wanted something very fine, classy and glamorous. She had all the taste of Bollywood. Mouni had a lot of references to show us and we even shared a few suggestions. We had different styles of decor and flowers for every event. She was very passionate about what she wanted. She wanted something romantic and dreamy and we made it happen for her. She was really very happy."

Unlike others, Mouni and Suraj held their sangeet ceremony post their wedding. The planner told the news portal that Mouni wanted her Sangeet to be a really premium Bollywood night as her friends from Bollywood were present for the function. “It was a great night. She danced her heart out. It was out of the world,” shared Mahendra.

