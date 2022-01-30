Mouni Roy wows in red banarasi saree and sindoor with hubby Suraj Nambiar at Goa airport; PICS

Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have been trending on social media after their marriage videos and pictures went viral. The couple got married in a lavish ceremony. They had two styles of weddings—South Indian and Bengali. And today, they made their first appearance as husband and wife at Goa airport. They were papped at the airport wearing red and white ensembles, looking every bit happy as the happily wed couple. With her bridal looks, everyone set eyes on Mouni’s fashion choices.

Continuing the red and white combination from their wedding outfits, Mouni was clad in a red banarasi silk sari. She kept her makeup minimal and went with bright red lips to complement her ensemble. She left her hair left open and was seen wearing a black mask. The actress also applied sindoor and wore heavy jhumkas. The couple even posed for the shutterbugs. While on the other side, Suraj wore an all-white kurta set and paired it with brown sandals.

On her sangeet, Mouni had opted for a regal golden lehenga. She made a grand entrance. All the guests gave special performances as they danced happily to celebrate the sweet couple and their love.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Mouni Roy married her beau Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in Goa. The couple had also planned a wedding reception for friends in Mumbai. However, they have reportedly cancelled the reception in wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

