Mouni Roy's personalised veil inspired by Deepika Padukone’s wedding outfit? Here’s what’s written on it

Mouni Roy is officially married to her longtime beau Suraj Nambiar. Mouni tied the knot with Suraj in a traditional Malayali ceremony on the morning of January 27. Later again in the evening, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a Bengali ceremony. Glimpses from their dreamy wedding broke the internet. The bride, Mouni Roy looked breathtaking in her wedding ensembles matched with traditional jewellery. While the functions were well colour coordinated, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the bride, who looked stunning in a red lehenga with gold detailings during the Bengali wedding ceremony. Her dupatta was the major highlight of her stunning outfit.

Looks like Mouni Roy took cues from Deepika Padukone and Patralekhaa as she got her wedding attire designed. Like the two actresses, Mouni’s veil’s border was inscribed with Sanskrit words "Aayushmati Bhava", which means being blessed. Whereas, Deepika’s wedding dupatta had a Sanskrit quote ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava’ written in gold which meant ‘May you always be lucky as a married woman’. On the other hand, Patralekhaa, who wore a saree with an embroidered veil, had a Bengali verse, “Amar poran bhora bhalobasha aami tomay somorpon korilam (I give to you my soul filled with love).”

While the bride grabbed all the eyeballs, the groom Suraj looked no less than a king in a light brown-coloured sherwani and sehra.

According to the media reports, the newlyweds will be having a sangeet night tomorrow in Goa. Earlier, there were reports that the couple will be hosting a grand wedding reception for their friends in Mumbai. However, the wedding reception got cancelled owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt congratulates newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar with a special note: You look so beautiful

