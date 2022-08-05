Mrunal Jain roped in for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Actor to make a comeback after 5 years

Mrunal Jain, who was last seen in the TV show Naagarjuna- Ek Yoddha, will be soon back on TV screens after a long break. The actor will be adding a new twist to the top-rated and highly popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He will be back on the telly screen after 5 years with Rajan Shahi's show, where he will be seen playing a vital role in the story. In a conversation with Etimes TV, he shared that he is a doctor in the show and is looking forward to the interesting role.

On being asked for the reason he chose Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, he says, "I wanted to start working again. The opportunity knocked my door suddenly and I didn't have to give a second thought about this show. It is better to be a part of the show that have loyal audience then doing a show which doesn't assure any eyeballs."

He shared that it is a fantastic opportunity for him to be part of the longest-running show. He added that he has never played a doctor in his career and he is already talking to his cousins who are doctors to understand the character.

Mrunal play the doctor who will help Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) cure his hand injury. Mrunal was last in the Bollywood film Suryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. He said, "It was a negative role and I am glad I have got into Bollywood film. But, currently my focus is on playing this new role in Yeh Rishta. I can't divulge more but am looking forward to shooting tomorrow on the sets."

Mrunal Jain professional life

Mrunal over the years has been part of many TV shows like Uttaran and he recently became a father too. His popular shows include Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, Bandini, Looteri Dulhan, Uttaran, Bandhan, and others.

Also read-Uttaran fame Mrunal Jain on embracing parenthood soon: I am excited as well as nervous about becoming a father