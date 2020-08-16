  1. Home
MS Dhoni Retires: Nakuul Mehta, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai & other celebs bid heartfelt goodbye to skipper

Nakuul Mehta, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and many other actors took to their social media handles to share heartwarming notes and posts on the retirement of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni from international cricket. Take a look.
In an unprecedented move, former India captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, announced his retirement from International Cricket yesterday (August 15, 2020). Known to the truest soldier of the millennium, Dhoni's announcement, left everyone shocked and emotional. Dhoni made his retirement announcement through an Instagram post which read, 'Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.' The post also contained a slideshow of images from his amazing decade-and-a-half spell with the Indian cricket team. 

Tagged as the country's most illustrious captain, a distinguished wicket-keeper, and most destructive batsmen, Dhoni's retirement is the 'end of an era.' The skipper championed in several roles and was always true to form. As soon as Dhoni sent out the message of his retirement, many celebrities took to their social media handles to share heartwarming posts to bid goodbye to the most-loved cricketer. Nakuul Mehta, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Shoaib Ibrahim, Gurmeet Choudhary, and other celebrities wished MS Dhoni the best ahead in life and expressed their gratitude towards him for giving them such beautiful memories to cherish. 

Take a look at actors heartwarming goodbye note to MS Dhoni here:

Just a few moments after MS Dhoni announced his retirement, his close friend and Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina also followed suit by announcing his exit from the international game. Known to be one of the finest cricketers, Dhoni's retirement has brought a slew of reactions on social media platforms from both former teammates and opponents. 

He has joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Brian Lara on the elite list. India lifted the World Cup in 2011 (50-over) and the World Twenty20 in 2007, under Dhoni's captainship. 

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni Retires: Riteish Deshmukh, Taapsee Pannu, Yami Gautam & others react to the cricketer's retirement

