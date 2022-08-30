MTV Hustle 2.0 to be judged by Badshah, EPR, Dee MC, Dino James and King; Premieres 3rd Sept

MTV Hustle 2.0 will be featuring global artist Badshah as the judge, with eminent Indian rap trendsetters and pioneers EPR, King, Dino James, and Dee MC as Squad Bosses. The latest season of India’s first-ever rap reality television show will pit 16 of the country’s most unique rap voices, in 10 power-packed weeks! MTV Hustle 2.0, starting September 03, it heightens the stakes with double the competition and unmatched fierceness.

The launch press conference of MTV Hustle 2.0 in Mumbai saw Indian music superstar Badshah and the four Squad Bosses, make dynamic entries on stage. The ensemble came together for the first time to perform live and unveiled the show’s power-packed Hustle Rap Anthem, which foretells the show’s spirit as well as the rich diversity of compelling rap music. Sung by Badshah, EPR, Dee MC, Dino James, and King, this electrifying original show track embodies the passion of storytelling, grit, and fervor of talent on the show.

Sharing his thoughts about judging the show, Badshah says, “Realme MTV Hustle 2.0 is the ultimate platform for unrecognized rappers to shine. To me, a sensation is born when consistent skill meets that hunger and willingness to do more for the sake of the craft. This show identifies that unique fire. I can’t wait for the audience to get a taste of the powerful, untapped raw talent we have discovered.”

Rapper and seasoned entertainer King, who has had his own musical journey on the show, adds, “From being one of the finalists on the first season to being a Squad Boss on the new one, I can definitely vouch for the powerful transformation this stage brings. There is so much talent out there that needs encouragement and direction. Realme MTV Hustle 2.0 is a must-watch for everyone who dares to dream big.”

An ace in her domain, stereotype breaker, and rap icon Dee MC shared, “It feels incredible to be a Squad Boss on the latest season. The show has been pivotal in bringing the Indian rap scene from underground ciphers to the mainstream audience. To me, anyone who can balance presentation, confidence, and musicality with consistency stands a good chance to take home the trophy.”

Renowned songwriter and rapper Dino James says, "Things are going to get really interesting, and all heated up from the get-go! Rap has inspired so many storytellers from across the country to share what’s closest to their hearts, and Realme Hustle 2.0 brings this artistic manifestation for the entire nation to see. I’m sure the show is going to be electrifying for contestants as well as fans and viewers to experience."

Former Hustle runner-up and now a Squad Boss, EPR said, "Rap is an extremely potent medium of expression and has undergone a steady revolution of its own in the country. Realme MTV Hustle 2.0 embraces the diversity of talent in this genre and provides a platform like no other, thus empowering artists, urban storytellers, and Avante-Garde poets to showcase their unique artistry fearlessly. The next generation of rap voices has multitudes of stories to tell and show’s bringing it all to the fore.”

Realme MTV Hustle 2.0 is all geared up to present the nation’s most promising new rap sensations, their phenomenal original compositions, and a storm of rap battles, drama, and entertainment!

