MTV Love School's Jagnoor Aneja passes away in Egypt

In an unfortunate incident, MTV Love School's fame Jagnoor Aneja passed away. The reports claim that he died due to a cardiac arrest. He was in Egypt when he breathed his last. He had gone there on a vacation. His Instagram feed has many photos and videos from his trip. As soon as the news spread, many of his fans took to his social handle and expressed their shock. Recently, Sidharth Shukla was passed away suddenly which left his fans in shock.

A day ago he passed away, Jagnoor had posted a video captured in the middle of pyramids. Sharing the video, he wrote, “A dream come true when I visited the great pyramids of Giza. Another place ticked off my bucket list.” One of his fans wrote in the comment section, “I still cnt get over it..I remember guessing the city of your travel pictures n your always checking out your story's for what next update on it...you will always be remembered,”

Another wrote, “Omg is this true ????? What happened to him.” Actor Karan Singh Chhabra also reacted to Jagnoor's death and wrote: "Extremely shocking...RIP Brother...life is unpredictable"

It is worth mentioning here that Jagnoor was a part of Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar's MTV Love School Season 1 and 2. He had first participated in the show with his then-girlfriend Manisha but they broke up after a fellow contestant questioned Jagnoor's sexual orientation. Soon after breaking up with Manisha, he entered into a relationship with Monica. But they also parted ways.

