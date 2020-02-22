Is the MTV Splitsvilla X2 couple Piyush Sharma and Arshiya Arshi facing trouble in paradise?

Piyush Sharma and Arshiya Arshi, who were seen in MTV Splitsvilla X2 and were quite vocal about their feeling for each other, have reportedly parted ways.

Think about some of the most popular and entertaining reality shows on Indian shows this year and MTV Splitsvilla X2 will certainly come to the mind. The show, which had its grand finale in January this year, grabbed the eyeballs not only for its interesting tasks but also became the talk of the town for its sizzling pairs. Although Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal emerged as the winner of the show, several other couples also managed to hog the limelight. Amid these, Piyush Sharma and Arshiya Arshi were one of the most sought after couples on the show courtesy their strong equation.

The couple never shied away from expressing their love for each other and their PDA did make the fans skip a heartbeat. In fact, post their stint on MTV Splitsvilla X2, Piyush and Arshiya were seen enjoying quality time together. While the viewers love to see them together, here comes heartbreaking news for the fans. According to a report published in Telly Chakkar, Piyush and Arshiya are facing trouble in their relationship and have apparently called it quits. The media report suggested that neither the duo is in talking terms nor are they following each other on social media anymore. Although Piyush and Arshiya haven’t made any official statement, fans are certainly wondering the reason behind their sudden split.

Talking about their journey on MTV Splitsvilla X2, Piyush and Arshiya were among the most talked about jodis on the show. While Arshiya was evicted from the show in the initial episodes, she returned as a wild card contestant. Although Piyush’s proximity with Aahna during Arshiya’s absence raised a lot of eyebrows, he later clarified that he is playing the show with his lady love only.

Credits :Telly Chakkar

Read More