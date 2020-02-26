Mudit Nayar’s Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein gets three months extension post positive feedback; To go on till May end

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, which features Mudit Nayar in the lead, is enjoying an amazing feedback following which the family drama got an extension.

Sony TV’s popular family drama Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein starring Mudit Nayar, Simran Pareenja and Debattama Sah has been winning hearts ever since it was premiered. The show brought a hatke story of a deaf and dumb guy named Yogi, his wife Gunjan and ex-lover Suman. The unique storyline witnessed a thunderous response from the audience and people are in awe of this unusual and entertaining family drama. And while the fans have showered endless love on Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, here comes an interesting piece of news for the viewers.

According to recent buzz, the family drama has got an extension of around three months now. Reportedly, the makers took the decision given the positive feedback to the show. The news was confirmed by lead actor Mudit, who revealed that their contract was supposed to lapse this month. However, with the extension, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein will now go on till May end. “Yes, our contract was supposed to lapse this month, but given the good feedback, we will go on till the end of May,” Mudit was quoted saying to an entertainment portal.

The television actor also got candid about his journey on the show and revealed that it was quite challenging for his play the role of a deaf and dumb person. However, Mudit also feels that the character of Yogi has raised his bar as an actor. “It was quite a challenge to express all those emotions sans voice (the character is mute), but overall it is a good experience. I am glad I took it up as it has raised my bar as an actor. I am now looking for hard-core performance-oriented roles which I agree is quite tough to find on TV given its female-dominated ecosystem,” he added.

Credits :India Forums

Read More