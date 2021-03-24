  1. Home
Mugdha Chaphekar Birthday Special: Tracing her journey from child artist to leading lady

The popular and talented actress Mugdha Chapekar has covered a long journey from a child actor to a prominent movie and TV actress. On her birthday, we are throwing light on her career graph.
The beautiful actress Mugdha Chapekar is a popular name in the Indian television sets. She is immensely loved for her innocence and girl-next-door look. The Mumbai-based television and films actress started her career as a child artist in the movie Aazmayish, starring Dharmendra and Anjali Jathar. From then on, she has worked in numerous Hindi and Marathi films as well as serials. She is one of the finest actresses in the Indian television sector and has been awarded on numerous occasions.

The actress made her television debut with the Doordarshan show Junior G, but she came into the limelight with her role of princess Sanyogita in Star Plus’s iconic epic TV series Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan. She was loved for her charming personality and marvellous acting. 

She appeared in Zee TV’s popular show Satrangi Sasural alongside Ravish Desai. The co-actors fell in love on the show and got married in the year 2016, after dating for a long time.

The actress has also been part of Marathi cinema and gave a brilliant performance in the film The Silence. She was awarded Maharashtra State Prize for the Best Debut Lead for her acting.

The actress is at present playing the role of Prachi in the popular Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya since 2019. 

She has won numerous awards for her roles, including Star Parivaar Award For Favourite Yogya Jodi for the show Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Zee Rishtey Award For Favourite Naya Sadasya Female, and Favourite Nayi Jodi For Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV.

Pinkvilla Team wishes her a very happy birthday!

 

