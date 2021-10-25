'Mujhse nahi ho raha': Karan Kundrra expresses wish to quit BB 15; Jay Bhanushali & Nishant Bhat console him

The recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode came as a major blow to two popular contestants of the show, Karan Kundrra, and Pratik Sehajpal. In the previous episode, the audience witnessed violence in the house as Karan pinned down Pratik during a task. On the weekend, host Salman Khan raised the point as he said that that the action is unjustifiable and it was very dignified of Pratik to not react to it.

Salman Khan put forth his viewpoint after hearing out both of them.

After the session with host Salman Khan, Karan Kundrra was seen going out in the garden, talking to Jay Bhanushali. He breaks down as he says that he is unable to play the game and wants to quit the show. Nishant Bhat, who is a good friend to Karan, tells him that it's just a phase, and it shall pass. Jay also tells him, "Let it go, aage badho."

In the episode, Salman Khan had asked Pratik why he didn't react when Karan pinned him down and instead asked Bigg Boss to acknowledge it. The host also asked if him, not reacting, was an effect of his scolding in the first week. To this, Pratik explains that he was not angry but hurt. Salman agrees with him and says that it was clearly visible that he was hurt. Pratik says that Karan is the first celebrity he ever interacted with in his first show, and considers him his mentor. Pratik added that he saw Karan's face at that moment and couldn't react.

Salman Khan lauded Pratik's patience and respect towards Karan. The host said, "We were shocked that you did not react. Good that you did not, bahut achhi baat hai" (It's a good thing)."

Karan Kundrra cried and said that Pratik Sehajpal affects him and he is disappointed in himself. Salman Khan ensured to make things okay between the two and said that both were hurt. Later, they hugged it out and let the matter pass.



