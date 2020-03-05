Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Balraj Syal wants #Shehraj to take over #SidNaaz; Shehnaaz Gill roots for him

Did Balraj Syal take a dig at Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's bond in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge? Find Out.

Tonight's episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is going to be filled with a lot of drama, laughter, and fun. Wondering how? Well, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill will be welcoming a panditji who will help them to choose an ideal match for them. And this panditji is going to be none other than Shehnaaz's notorious brother Shehbaz. Yes, Shehbaz will disguise as an astrologer to get the entertainment dose higher. While he looks adorable in the pandit avatar, he will make the house burst into laughter.

In the video, we saw see Shehbaz turn into a palmist or a hand reader to tell the contestants about their future. And just as we expected, Shehbaz took this activity a top-notch higher with his amazing wit and humour. One by one, the contestants approach 'Astrologer Shehbaz Badesha' to get a sneak peek about their future. While he mocks Mayur and Navdeesh, he tries to flirt with Jasleen Matharu. But, what caught our attention the most is his banter with Balraj Sayal. Taking a dig ta Balraj, Shehbaz said, 'You want to know your future with a girl or boy?' This statement left everyone in splits. However, Balraj hit back saying that if he ever falls for a guy, he will be a bearded man like Shehbaz.

This did not stop there. In fact, what Balraj said something that will leave you all stunned. Balraj goes on to say that he has only one aim in life now, and that is to beat SidNaaz. Yes, Balraj stated, 'I just want to take over #SidNaaz and make #Shehraj more popular.' Upon listening to this, Shehnaaz was seen rooting for him and going all gaga over his bold yet beautiful declaration.

Take a look at the Balraj's big dream here:

#Shehbaaz ne astrologer ban kar kiya saare contestants ka future disclose aur puchey kaafi funny sawaal.

Watch this madness tonight on #MujhseShaadiKaroge at 10:30 PM, only on #Colors.

​#ShehnaazKiShaadi #ParasKiShaadi ​ Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/8WtdMCrXtl — COLORS (@ColorsTV) March 5, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think this was Balraj's sly dig at Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz's cute bond? Is Shehnaaz's reaction to this justified? Who are you rooting for #SidNaaz or #Shehraj? Let us know in the comment section below.

