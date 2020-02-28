Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill dancing on Ve Maahi will melt your heart; WATCH

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Bigg Boss 13's cutest jodi Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla will groove on a romantic track on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Take a look.

It's time for all SidNaaz fans to rejoice! Bigg Boss 13's cutest Jodi, Sidharth Shukla, and Shehnaaz Gill are back again to swoon you with their enchanting chemistry as they groove together. Yes, SidNaaz is going to do a dance performance yet again, but this time on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge . The duo will shake leg on a romantic track by Arjit Singh, 'Ve Maahi.' The makers of the show dropped in a glimpse from the episode, and it is surely a treat for everyone, who has been a fan of the couple.

In the video, Sidharth and Shehnaaz are seen matching steps on the beautiful track, and their bond is surely setting the stage on fire. Well, we've seen them dance before on Bigg Boss 13, but this one's special as its a perfect blend of cute and romantic. Also, the song adds to the overall atmosphere. Remember, how Sidharth use to say that Shehnaaz will come to meet him always from Punjab, and the track says, 'Me tere piche piche chalna.' (I will go wherever you go). The duo was also romantically linked to Bigg Boss 13. But they claimed that they share a special bond, which is above any romantic relationship. Well, we must say, they're redefining the meaning of bonding and selfless love.

Take a look at SidNaaz's mesmerizing performance here:

To note, this is going to be Sidharth’s second entry on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. We now wonder what new twists will the Bigg Boss 13 winner bring for Shehnaaz’s suitors. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you yearning to watch SidNaaz romancing each other? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

