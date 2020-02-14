Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill’s Swayamvar to be a grand celebration; Watch PROMO

As we are heading towards Bigg Boss 13 finale, Shehnaaz Gill is making the headlines for her upcoming swayamvar show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Think about the most entertaining contestant on Bigg Boss 13 and Punjab’s aka Shehnaaz Gill will top the list. The diva often hogs the spotlight with her cute tactics, mushy moments with Sidharth Shukla and of course her flipping strategies. Love her or hate her, but one can never ignore Shehnaaz on the show. And while the Punjabi singer has garnered a massive fan following with her stint on Bigg Boss 13, looks like the channel is planning to encash her popularity.

Post the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13, the reality show will be replaced by Shehnaaz’s swayamvar titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. It is assumed that Punjab’s Katrina Kaif will be finding her soulmate through this show. And while the fans are curious about the show, the makers have unveiled the first promo of the swayamvar giving a glimpse of the grand celebration. The promo features a card inviting the audience to the swayamvar. It further drops hints about Shehnaaz finding her man, the mehendi ceremony and other wedding ceremonies.

Take a look at the promo of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge:

To recall, Bigg Boss had dropped hints about the show in the previous episode after Shehnaaz was asked to distribute the invitation cards among the finalist of the show. While everyone was surprised, one couldn’t miss the blushing smile on Shehnaaz’s face who was beaming with happiness after the show’s announcement. This much talked about swayamvar will be going on air from February 17 and will be replacing BB13 on Colors

