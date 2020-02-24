Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Contestants perform a pole dance to impress Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra; WATCH

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge PROMO: Contestants do a sizzling pole dance to woo Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. Take a look.

Tonight's episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is going to be filled with entertainment, and such that it will make your eyes pop. All the contestants on the show, have already bucked up and are leaving no stone unturned to impress the eligible bride Shehnaz Gill and groom Paras Chhabra. While in the past few episodes you might have witnessed some drama and fights, but brace yourselves because as the upcoming episode is only going to increase the hotness level on the show.

In the promo, we can see contestants Sanjana Galrani, Heena Panchal, Jasleen Matharu, Ankita Shrivastav, Navdeesh, Rohanpreet Singh, Balraj Syal, Indeep Bakshi, and Mayur Verma performing a sizzling pole dance to impress Paras and Shhenaaz. While the suitors performed, our beloved ex BB 13 inmates, happily poured water and took part in the fun. While the girls did not leave any chance to woo Paras with their sexy move and expressions, the men tried to entertain Shehnaaz with their crazy antics. This isn't it. The clip also shows a glimpse of Paras and Jasleen's seductive dance, while Balraj went all shirtless to get Sana's attention.

Take a look at the promo here:

Well, looks like the suitors have not disappointed either Paras or Shehnaaz, as they can be seen enjoying to their fullest with them. Speaking of the show, it is receiving a mixed response from the audience. While some are happy to see Sana and Paras back, others are not really liking the show's concept. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

