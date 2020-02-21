Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Contestants try to woo Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra with their 'touch'; WATCH

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge PROMO: Things inside the house are going to get steamy as contestants will try to seduce Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. Here's how.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge starring ex Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill has been grabbing many eyeballs ever since it started. It's been only a week since the show premiered, but it is already becoming a hit among viewers, especially BB 13 fans. With Sidharth Shukla and entering the show to help their besties Shehnaaz and Paras choose an ideal partner for them, things are getting much more interesting. Recently, the suitors along with Paras and Shehnaaz made a grand entry into the house. Now, the drama on the show is only going to spice up more.

The makers have released a new promo, where all the contestants are seen charming Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. How do you ask? By their touch. Well, all of them will be seen playing a game, wherein Paras and Shehnaaz will be blind-folded and will have to touch guess the contestant by their touch. While the girls try to seduce Paras with their sizzling moves, Shehnaaz again will make everyone burst in laughter with her wit and antics.

Take a look at the promo here:

Talking about the contestants, Paras has selected Sanjana Galrani, Heena Panchal, Jasleen Matharu, Ankita Shrivastav and Navdeesh for being his prospective brides. On the other hand, Shehnaaz has chosen Rohanpreet Singh, Balraj Syal, Indeep Bakshi, and Mayur Verma to be in the race of being her ideal partner. What are your thoughts on this new reality show? Are you happy to see so many new faces on-screen? Also, are you liking Shehnaaz and Paras' bond? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: After Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's supporters trend #FansDemandSidNaazShow



Credits :Twitter

Read More