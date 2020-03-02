Mujhse Shaadi Karoge PROMO: Gautam Gulati criticises Shehnaaz Gill for disrespecting other contestants

Gautam Gulati confronts Shehnaaz Gill for disrespecting other contestants on the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and asks her to change her attitude.

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are currently seen in another show named Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. As the name of the show suggests, the plot is much like the ancient practice where the bride/groom finds their partner out of the prospectives taking part in the swayamvar. As seen in the show, Shehnaaz Gill is in search of a perfect groom while Paras is looking for his ideal lady love.

Bigg Boss 13 followers will be well aware of the fact that Shehnaaz Gill is in awe of Gautam Gulati. Surprisingly, the young actor is now hosting the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. In the new promo video that surfaced online, Shehnaaz finds herself hearing an earful from Gautam Gulati as the latter blasts her for disrespecting the other contestants on the show. He confronts Shehnaaz saying that maybe the boys on the show don't make an effort for her because her behaviour has been too casual.

Check out the promo video:

Shehnaaz defends herself saying that the boys should come up to her on their own as it is her show. However, Gautam stops her midway and reminds her that the show belongs equally to the contestants as much as it does to her. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actor further asked the contestants if they wish to reject Shehnaaz for her behaviour and one of the contestants opened up on her behaviour siding with Gautam Gulati.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill dancing on Ve Maahi will melt your heart; WATCH

Credits :Twitter

Read More