Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Here's how contestant Heena Panchal is linked to Paras Chhabra's ex Akanksha Puri

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge participant Heena Panchal featured in an item number in the Kannada film Lodde which starred Paras Chhabra's ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Gill have been roped in for another show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge taking the place of Bigg Boss 13 after the show ended last week. The new show will be airing on the television from tonight where Paras and Shehnaz will be given an opportunity to find their prospective partner. Actress Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan have featured in previous seasons of the Swayamwar show. As the name suggests, the format of the show is much like the ancient practise where the bride/groom chooses their life partner out of the group of prospectives.

The promo released on the internet shows Heena Panchal, one of the participants coming on the show in the hopes to marry Paras Chhabra. The video shows her locking horns with another contestant who tries to woo Paras. Interestingly, Heena Panchal is linked with Paras Chhabra's ex Akanksha Puri. Akanksha acted in a Kannada film called Lodde released in 2015 and it was the same film where Heena Panchal too did an item number.

Heena is seen asking Paras about his preferences as she tries to belittle another contestant on the show. On the other hand, Shehnaz Gill too takes a dig at Paras making an indirect reference to their bond inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Shehnaz and Paras were very close to each other initially until his friendship with Mahira grew which sidelined Shehnaz from their trio.

Also Read: After Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's supporters trend #FansDemandSidNaazShow

Credits :TwitterIndiaforums

Read More