Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Indeep Bakshi feels Shehnaaz is not foolish to proclaim her love for Sidharth on TV

Indeep Bakshi, an ex-contestant of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has recently opined about Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's relationship. He states that they share a good camaraderie.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has ended a few days back owing to the Coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the entire world. However, the news and gossips related to the contestants as well as Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are still doing rounds on social media. As we all know, Paras has walked out of the show by choosing Aanchal Khurana as his partner while Shehnaaz, on the other hand, has walked out without any partner much to the shock of viewers.

As expected, many people have cited the reason to be Shehnaaz’s one-sided love for her Sidharth Shukla. Saturday Saturday singer Indeep Bakshi who was one of the contenders of the show has recently opened up about his views on Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s relationship. In an exclusive interview with a media portal, he has called Shehnaaz a wonderful girl. Not only that, but the singer also feels that no girl is foolish enough to proclaim her love on national television.

Talking about Sidharth, Indeep says that the former cares deeply about Shehnaaz and that he loves her immensely. However, he also adds that there may be no relationship like everyone has been assuming. Talking about the #SidNaaz bond, the singer says that it’s good if the two of them want to explore their relationship in the real world. Indeep signs off by saying that Shehnaaz and Sidharth share a good camaraderie. Apart from that, the ex-Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant is all praises for #SidNaaz’s new music video Bhula Dunga and feels that it will be a hit.

