Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Jay Bhanushali feels THIS man is perfect as Shehnaaz Gill's groom; Find Out

It's only been around two weeks of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge premiering on TV, and it is already grabbing many eyeballs. The show stars Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra, who are on a hunt to find a suitable partner for them. Yes, the ex BB 13 duo is trying to find an ideal match through a swayamvar. Since the very beginning, the suitors have been putting their best foot forward to impress Shehnaaz and Paras. They're trying all tricks and tips to woo them and get close to them.

With fun, laughter, and some fights, the show is managing to keep the audiences hooked. Looks like our beloved TV star Jay Bhanushali is also glued to the screen, and is not missing out on any episode. The actor, who is very fond of Shehnaaz since her BB 13 days, recently took to his Twitter handle to share his feeling about a suitable groom for the Punjab Ki . He said that the only man he has liked on the show is Balraj Syal as he is extremely funny, happy and honest. Not only this, but Jay also salmmed the other contenders saying that they're only on the show to get some limelight.

Take a look at Jay's tweet here:

The only guy I liked in #MujhseShaadiKaroge is @BalrajSyal he is so funny, happy and honest...industry ki sabse mengi Jodi banege too kool baaki sab show shining maar rahe hain @shehnazshines — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) February 20, 2020

Yes, Jay thinks Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Balraj Syal is the best choice for Shehnaaz Gill, as they make a cute and funny pair. For the unversed, Shehnaaz recently visited Jay and Mahhi's home and shared awe-adorable pictures with their little angle, Tara. Well, Jay has revealed his choice for Sana, what are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Balraj and Shehnaaz will make a good pair? Let us know in the comment section below.

