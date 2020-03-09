Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Jay Bhanushali upset with Paras Chhabra's comment on the contenders; Calls it disgusting

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Paras Chhabra and Jay Bhanushali have got involved in a tiff over the former's comment on the female contenders of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Read further for more details.

If there is one show which has been making a lot of headlines of late, it is Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Despite getting negative comments and low TRPS at the beginning, the show has been faring well as of now and continues to grab headlines owing to the controversies related to its contenders. It won’t be fair if we do not mention Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill’s names here who are searching for their prospective partners in the show.

Recently, a comment made by Paras has made Jay Bhanushali who happens to be an ardent follower of the show. He has recently visited the house too and has interacted with both Paras and Shehnaaz. This is when the ex Bigg Boss contestant informs Jay that he does not wish to talk to any of the girls in the show as all of them are fake. He further states that he is not interested in any of them and that he goes into depression after having a look at them.

Meanwhile, check out a glimpse of the conversation below:

This particular comment made by Paras does not go well with Jay who not only loses his cool but also reprimands the former by saying that he has crossed his limit. The actor also calls Paras’ comment ‘vaahiyat,’ in other words, disgusting. Recently, there were rumors that the show will be going off-air as it is not getting the expected response from audiences. However, Paras cleared the air, later on, refuted all such rumors.

