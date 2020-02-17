Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Balraj Sayal tries to woo Shehnaaz Gill with his swag

As Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is set to find herself a suitable groom with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Balraj Sayal was seen making efforts to impress the lady.

Bigg Boss 13 has come to an end and Sidharth Shukla has grabbed the winner’s trophy. However, there was one contestant who has won the crown of being the most entertaining contestant of the popular reality show. We are talking about Shehnaaz Gill who was the apple of everyone’s eyes for her cute tactics in the house. After winning hearts with her stint on BB13, this Punjab’s is all set to find herself a groom with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

The show is all set go on air tonight and it will have several interesting proposals coming up for Shehnaaz who will be testing the prospective grooms on the national television. While speculations are on about who all will be appearing for Shehnaaz’s swayamvar, the channel has unveiled interesting promos of the show. In the renowned stand up comedian Balraj Sayal was be seen entertaining the audience on the show as he confessed his love for Shehnaaz. However, Punjab’s Katrina Kaif gives a befitting response to this proposal from the Punjabi Munda.

Here’s how Shehnaaz Gill replied to Balraj Sayal’s confession:

Not only Balraj, but young singing sensation from Rising Star Rohanpreet Singh and Roadies contestant Vipin Sahu were seen making attempts to woo Shehnaaz while the diva was ready with several challenges for the prospective grooms on the show.

Take a look at the Promo of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge:

Kuch aise liya @shehnazshines ne apne aashiqon ka test, to check whether they are the best.

Dekhiye kis ko puchengi woh #MujhseShaadiKaroge, aaj raat se, Mon-Fri raat 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par pic.twitter.com/27Xyt81Hz9 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 17, 2020

To note, the show will be hosted by Maniesh Paul. Interestingly, not only Shehnaaz, but Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra will also be seen looking out for a suitable bride on the show. We wonder if Paras and Shehnaaz will find their soulmates with this swayamvar based reality show.

