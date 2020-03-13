Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Manveer Gurjar disappointed with the makers; Asks them to respect the emotions of fans

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar has lashed out at the makers of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge for allegedly playing with the emotions of fans. Check out his tweet.

Bigg Boss 13’s end witnessed the entry of yet another reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as its replacement. Makers have tried their best to keep the audiences hooked to the television sets through the ongoing swayamvar of Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill in the show. Unfortunately, it has not been able to garner a similar response from fans, unlike Bigg Boss. The latest episode of the show witnessed a major fight between Paras and Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaaz which left many in shock.

This particular incident did not go well with the ex-contestant and winner of Bigg Boss 10, Manveer Gurjar. He has tweeted about the same and has slammed the makers for playing with the emotions of fans. Manveer has also lashed out at them for allegedly mocking the institution of marriage. He says that it would have been better if Bigg Boss would have run for 300 days. He further states that the tasks which should have been done by the elders of the family are now done on TV.

Check out Manveer Gurjar’s tweet below:

क्या दिन आ गये ColorsTV apni nahi to #BBHouse se connected fans k emotions ki to respect karo!! शादी जैसे पवित्र नाम का मज़ाक़ बना कर रख दिया! इसे अच्छा #biggboss13 को 300 दिन कर लेते!! Totally Disappointed बताओ जो काम घर के बड़े कराते है वो अब 10:30 tv पर हो रहा है शादी https://t.co/5iA4hZVSQs — Manveer Gurjar (imanveergurjar) March 12, 2020

A few days back, there were numerous reports about Mujhse Shaadi Karoge going off-air because of relatively low TRPs. However, Paras Chhabra has declined the same claiming that he will take the show to its end. It has also witnessed the entry of four new wild card contestants including Aanchal Khurana, Shivani Jha, Shehzada and Tehran Bakshi. Now, only time will tell whether the show will garner positive responses from the audiences or not.

