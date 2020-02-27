Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Mayank Agnihotri calls Shehnaaz Gill biased; Latter shouts 'Don't create a controversy'

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge PROMO: Mayank Agnihorti has left Shehnaaz Gill fuming in anger with his accusations. Here's what happened.

Just like Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill's new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, is providing a great mix of drama, action, romance, and entertainment. Well, looks like everything is not going to be good in Paras and Shehnaaz's house today. A big war of words is about to break out between contestant Mayank Agnhihotri and Shehnaaz Gill, as the former is going to levy accusations on Punjab Ki . In the teaser shared by the makers, Sana and Mayank are seen getting into a verbal spat as others including Paras Chhabra watch the drama. It so happens that during a task, Mayank accuses Shehnaaz of being biased, leaving the latter fuming in anger.

She loses her cool and shouts, 'We are not here to create a controversy. So, don't stoop to that level.' To which Mayank replies, 'I'm not trying to create a controversy, this is my attitude and ego.' This doesn't go down well with Shehnaaz who yells 'Get lost from here.' It doesn't end here. Sana vents out her anger on him and questions his participation on the show. Mayank replies, 'I do not like you,' leaving Shehnaaz shocked. She takes a deep breath and advises him saying that he should maintain his standards until he's here in the house.

Take a look at the teaser here:

While all this is going on, others are merely becoming spectators to it and not trying to control either of them. It would be interesting to see what happens next. Will this rift between Mayank and Shehnaaz be carried on? Should Mayank leave the show if he doesn't want to be Shehnaaz's ideal match? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

