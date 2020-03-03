Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra compares Sanjjanaa Galrani to his ex GF Akanksha Puri; Here's Why

Paras Chhabra took a nasty dig at ex girlfriend Akanksha Puri on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Take a look.

Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri's nasty breakup made headlines quite some time, with both pointing fingers at each other. While Akanksha has moved on in life, Paras has also taken a step ahead by trying to find a suitable bride on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. But looks like Paras has not yet forgotten his ex. He leaves no stone unturned to bring out her topic, and take a sly jibe at her. And this is what is going to happen in today's special episode of the show.



In the promo clip, we see popular TV couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali enter the show to help Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill find a perfect partner for them. They ask them about their personal feelings towards the contestants, who are trying to woo them since day one. To which Paras goes to reveal the kind of girl he wants to be with. He says that he needs a girl who like just his mother, loves him and takes care of him.

Here, Jay Bhanushali interrupts and claims that Sanjjanaa Galrani is so sweet towards him and also feels for him. But, Paras disagrees with Jay's statements. He says, 'I cannot connect to her on a mental level.' He did not stop there and went on to compare Sanjjanaa with his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri. Paras added, 'She is just like my ex, totally similar. They show something else, but do completely different. My mental level doesn't match with both of them.' This leaves Jay, Mahhi and Shehnaaz stunned.

Take a look at Paras' statements here:

Well, this is not the first time that Paras has taken a dig at Akanksha. He has been doing it ever since his ugly breakup on Bigg Boss 13. It would be interesting to know if Akanksha hits back at him for doing this again, or will she let things pass away. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

