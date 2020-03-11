Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra REACTS to his depression remark and showdown with Jay Bhanushali

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Here's what Paras Chhabra has to say about his recently made depression remark on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Paras Chhabra has been making headlines ever since his exit from the Bigg Boss 13 house, however, not all for the good reasons. The actor, who is currently on a hunt to find an ideal partner for him on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge grabbed attention as he got into a tiff with guest Jay Bhanushali on the show. It so happened that Jay. In a promo shared by the makers recently, Paras and Jay were seen getting into a heated argument, and the clip went viral on social media.

It so happened that Jay was discussing Paras' rapport with the contestants. The latter suddenly lost cool and said, 'I feel depressed after watching these girls.' This did not go down well with Jay who schooled him saying that it was 'ghatiya' (disgusting). The clip received a lot of backlashes, with many even targeting Jay and Mahhi. Now, Paras has finally reacted to the whole incident in a conversation with India Forums. He has snubbed all the allegations that Jay Bhanushali leveled on him.

The handsome hunk said that it was only a promo and does not depict the whole story. It is merely a part of an episode that will air soon. Sometimes what you see and hear is not the complete story. Further talking about the allegations, Paras said that he has immense respect for women. He will never pass such demeaning and disgusting comments on anyone that can be hurtful as it is not his nature. He added that understanding five women with cameras around is not easy and he believes in loyalty.

'I request people not to make assumptions about me or the episode, please watch to know the truth,' concluded Paras. What are your thoughts on this? Do you think the topic is blown out of proportion? Let us know in the comment section below.

