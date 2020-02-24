Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra SLAMS Anup Jalota for calling him a two timer; Says 'Let Jasleen decide'

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge's Paras Chhabra has finally opened up about Anup Jalota's ill-favoured comments for him. Here's what he said.

After Bigg Boss 13, another show is now keeping everyone glued to their Television sets. We're talking about Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, featuring ex BB 13 inmates, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill, who are all set to find a perfect match for them. Well, the show somewhere gives Bigg Boss vibes, owing to the drama. But what shocked everyone was when Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu entered the show, as one of the Paras' suitors. Yes, that Jasleen, who apparently once dated bhajan samrat, Anup Jalota.

While Jasleen is doing all she can to impress Paras, her participation has not gone down well with Anup. The acclaimed singer has expressed his displeasure with Jasleen's decision to be on the show, in a recent chat with a leading entertainment portal. He slammed Paras for his past and said that Paras is not a good match for Jasleen. Calling out Paras for his two-timing, Anup said that Jasleen should not even think of getting hitched to a person like him. Not only this, but he also revealed that he and Jasleen's father have started looking for a good guy for her, and apparently have also zeroed down on someone who is settled abroad.

Well now, Paras has finally responded to Anup's fiery statements. The Sanskaari Playboy said that he is not aware of Jasleen's past, and whatever comments Anup ji is passing against him, are reflecting his thinking. It is Anup ji's thought process. However, Paras said that it is Jasleen's decision at the end of the day if she wants to marry him or not. Paras added, 'I don't think he should intervene.'

Paras has been in the news for his ugly breakup with longtime girlfriend Akanksha Puri on 's show. It would be interesting to see what happens next. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

