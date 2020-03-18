Mujhse Shaadi Karoge PROMO: Balraj mimics Gautam Gulati; Requests Shehnaaz Gill for a PIC with Sidharth Shukla

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Spoiler: Contestants will try to impress Shehnaaz Gill with their witty and romantic one-liners. Take a look.

Colors TV's reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge might not have been able to receive the desired response from the audience, but the show doesn't fail to introduce new twists. While the show revolves around Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill trying to find an ideal match, it is filled with a lot of fun and masti. Now to uplift the entertainment on the show, BB's mastermind Vikas Gupta will be entering the MSK house for a special episode.

The makers have shared a promo from tonight's episode, and it will surely tickle your funny bones. A task will be given to the boys of the house, where they have to impress Shehnaaz and get her on their side. All the three boys put in their best foot forward to woo Shehnaaz with their witty and romantic one-liners. But, Shehnaaz also puts up a poker face, making the task difficult for them. Later the boys change the strategy and take on to mimicry and flaunt their hilarious antics.

While everyone does good, the star of the moment turns out to be Balraj Syal, who imitates the show's host Gautam Gulati. And while doing so, he brings up BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla in the conversation. Sana asks Balraj how Gautam will behave with her on-screen. To which he replies, 'There is going to be no Sidharth here on this show.' But the highlight is when Balraj does the off-camera stunt as Gautam and says, 'Sidharth se photo karva dey' (Help me get a picture with Sidharth Shukla please.) This leaves everyone bursting into huge laughter and even Sana cannot control her laughs.

Take a look at the promo here:

Will these tricks help the boys to impress @shehnazshines?Tell us, who you think will come closest to her heart in this task and watch what happens on #MujhseShaadiKaroge tonight at 10:30, only on #Colors. #ShehnaazKiShaadi Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/DfyKxiTXVm — COLORS (@ColorsTV) March 18, 2020

