Mujhse Shaadi Karoge PROMO: Balraj Syal tries to win Shehnaaz's heart by planning a romantic surprise for her

In the upcoming episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Balraj will do something very special and romantic for Shehnaaz which is sure to impress. Check out the promo to know more.

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 came to an end sometime back and we are pretty sure you must be missing many of the contestants. However, this time the makers did something really special which has surely filled the void in the lives of the Bigg Boss lovers. Two of the most popular contestants of the reality show, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are currently looking for a suitable partner in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge much to the excitement of fans.

Paras and Sana leave no stone unturned in providing us the daily dose of fun and drama. Recently, the makers of the show have released a new promo in which one of the contenders, Balraj is seen trying to win Shehnaaz’s heart by planning something very special and romantic for her. He initially takes her to the stage and states that she likes to enjoy everything through the medium of songs. Post that a singer croons a melodious number as Balraj and Shehnaaz dance to its beats.

Now, it is yet to be seen whether Shehnaaz gets impressed with this romantic gesture of Balraj. For the unversed, she was quite impressed with the comedian’s antics the very first day when he entered the show. Being an entertainer herself, Shehnaaz would definitely love to be with someone who does the same. However, it must be mentioned here that the other contenders are as entertaining as Balraj thereby giving tough competition to the latter.

