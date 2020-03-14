Mujhse Shaadi Karoge PROMO: Gautam Gulati eliminates four male contestants; BLAMES Shehnaaz Gill for it

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Tonight's episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is going to be a heavy one as host Gautam Gulati will throw four male contestants out of the house. Take a look.

Colors TV launched Mujhse Shaadi Karoge merely two days after Bigg Boss 13's grand finale. The makers and the channel though that the swayamvar show starring Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill will fill in the entertainment dose for viewers. However, it did not happen to impress viewers and gain any good TRP's for them. In fact, many have even called out the show for being fake, scripted and boring. There were also rumours that MSK will be pulled off, before the decided date due to its low response. But, no such news has been confirmed yet.

The latest episodes of the show many fights and blame-game between the contestants. If you thought that's enough, it certainly hasn't stopped. Now, in tonight's episode, contenders are going to be left in a huge shock. In the promo, we see that Gautam Gulati is going to bring a new and surprising twist. While talking to the contestants, he is heard saying, 'The base of this show is love. And since none of you could build a connection, you cannot be on the show now.' Yes, Gautam will evict four male contestants from the house.

This isn't it. While doing so, Gautam will taunt Shehnaaz Gill for it. Yes, he will blame Shehnaaz for being the reason behind the elimination of the four men. He will say, 'You are the only reason behind the eviction of these four boys.' This leaves Shehnaaz utterly shocked and she cannot understand why Gautam said it.

Take a look at the promo here:



It would be interesting to see what happens next. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you agree with Gautam's statements against Shehnaaz? Let us know in the comment section below.

