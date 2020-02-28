Mujhse Shaadi Karoge PROMO: Gautam Gulati turns host for Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's show; WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill is going to grin in happiness in tonight's episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as Gautam Gulati is going to make a grand entry on the show. Take a look.

Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's swayamvar reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has managed to make a special place in the hearts of many. It has decently kept Bigg Boss 13 fans entertained, who were missing the drama and fun. Not only have the makers chosen highly-admirable contestants for the show, but they've also added the 'extra tadka' by roping in Shehnaaz's brother, Shehbaz. Yes, the lad is keeping everyone hooked with his wit, humour, and antics, making it an absolutely worthy watch.

Now, tonight's episode is going to raise the bar of entertainment a notch higher, as the host of the show is going to be introduced. And you're going to be left stunned, as it is none other than BB 8 winner Gautam Gulati. Yes, Shehnaaz's huge crush Gautam is going to be on the show, for her. We're not kidding, as the makers have just dropped in the teaser of the same. In the video, we can say Gautam making a grand entry as he grooves to the peppy number 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' leaving everyone beaming in happiness. Not much to our surprise, Shehnaaz again lost control of her emotions and went berserk seeing Gauti in the house. He gifts Shehnaaz a cute heart-shaped pillow, leaving her in awe. Later, he announces that he aka 'Crime master Gauti', is the host of MSK, and everyone starts cheering with a smile on their faces.

Take a look at Gauti's entry here:

Ab hoga double entertainment kyunki the one & only, @TheGautamGulati is here

Dekhiye kya twist lekar aaye hain yeh, #MujhseShaadiKaroge mein aaj raat 10:30 baje.#ShehnaazKiShaadi #ParasKiShaadi Anytime on @justvoot. pic.twitter.com/HZodjwRUka — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 28, 2020

For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill had expressed her liking for Gautam Gulati during her stint in BB 13. The Punjab Ki Kudi had showered the winner with loads and loads of kissed when he had entered 's show. Now, it would be interesting to watch what new twists and turns will Gautam bring to Paras and Shehnaaz's life. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see Gautam on the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Mayank Agnihotri calls Shehnaaz Gill biased; Latter shouts 'Don't create a controversy'

Credits :Twitter

Read More