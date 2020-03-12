Mujhse Shaadi Karoge PROMO: Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill's brother get into a fight and hurl abuses; WATCH

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Spoiler: Paras Chhabra and Shehbaz will show their ugly sides as they get into an ugly spat with each other. Take a look.

The atmosphere in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is going to heat up in tonight's episode. While we have seen contestants fighting for and with Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill, but things are going to go out of hand today. And this fight is not going to be between the contestants but Paras and Shehbaz Badesha (Shehnaazs' brother). Yes, you read that right! Paras and Shehbaz will lose their cool and enter into an ugly fight with each other, wherein they will end up getting physical also.

The makers of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge have shared a promo of tonight's episode, wherein the two young men are seen getting into an ugly spat. It all begins as to when Heena Pachal and Paras start shouting at each other. On seeing Paras yelling at the top of his voice, Shehbaz comes in between them and tells Paras to calm down. However, Shehbaz's piece of advice does not go down well with Paras and he begins screaming at Shehbaz. In return, Shehbaz also yells and shouts. Soon, both of them lose their calm and go all out on each other. From yelling to hurling abuses to pushing each other, things get worse between them. All other contestants are trying to make peace between the two, but they don't seem to pay any heed.

Well, Shehnaaz Gill's expression over this massive fight is still awaited as in the promo we fail to see the 'Punjab Ki ' taking any particular stand. What will happen next? Will the two reconcile or will this fight create a new drama on the show? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla REVEALS he does NOT watch Shehnaaz Gill starrer Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

