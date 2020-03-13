Mujhse Shaadi Karoge PROMO: Paras Chhabra & Shehnaaz Gill get into an ugly spat; Latter tells him to 'Get out'

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Spoiler: Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill will get into a nasty war of words. Here's why.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge featuring Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill has been grabbing eyeballs, lately so because of the fights taking place into the house. Despite several attempts to calm the tension down between the contestants, things don't seem to work out. Now another war of words is going to take place on the show, and this time between Paras and Shehnaaz. Yes, we've seen them fighting in the Bigg Boss 13 house, and now they're going to show us their anger on MSK, that too in front of Gautam Gulati.

In the new promo shared by the makers, we see host Gautam Gulati taking a class of all the contestants. Here, new wild card contender Aanchal points fingers at Ankita's character and demeans her for getting close to all the men around. Just like last time, this character assassination of a girl does not go down well with Shehnaaz. She interfered with her and said, 'You are completely wrong.' Paras stopped Sana saying, 'Let her speak and finish her side of the topic.'

It did not end her. In a fit of anger, Shehnaaz yelled, 'I will break her face if she criticizes a girl's character.' Paras also lost his cool and screamed, 'Don'ts you dare to shout on me.' And this is when the entered into a heated argument. Things went out of hand when Paras said that if Shehnaaz is here, I will not stay here anymore. Shehnaaz then shouted at him and told, 'Get out.' Later, while everyone was watching the drama, Paras walked off.

It would be interesting to see what happens tonight. Will Paras and Shehnaaz reconcile? Will their fight go on to the next level? Will Gautam try to mend things between them? Are Sanjjanna and Aanchals's remarks against Ankita true? Whose side are you on Paras or Sana? Let us know in the comment section below.

